Cleveland police ask public for help in suspected kidnapping

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to locate Katie Michelle Leister, 35, of Ravenna.

Leister was reported missing by her husband on June 1, 2021, after not seeing her since May 21, 2021.

Her husband stated she was last seen walking to pick up a pizza in the area of East 59th and Broadway Avenue.

The case has been upgraded to kidnapping as she was reported by others to be in the company of known drug dealers.

Leister suffers from various medical conditions and is in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

Police looking for information on missing woman.(Cleveland Police)

