Cleveland Police Foundation begins ambitious fundraising campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Police Foundation, through its Vision 21 fundraising program, is looking to raise a half-million dollars to help fund programs that will keep Cleveland police officers safe and enhance the relationship between the department and the citizens that they serve.

Rick DeChant, who is the executive director of the foundation, said now, more than ever, is the right time to get behind the officers and support the work they are doing and give them the tools to be able to do their job.

“We are clearly convinced that with the right programming, the right resources, the right opportunity, now is the time to be investing in police, not defunding,” DeChant said.

The Cleveland Police Foundation is a stand-alone organization not affiliated with the Cleveland police, but the foundation works closely with police personnel to finance police programs that otherwise would not be available.

The Vision 21 program will focus on the cultural transformation of the department, improving technology and the demographics of the force, finding ways to improve community outreach and the charitable reach of the department, and a mental health program.

DeChant said one goal would be to build on a program in place in the 4th district that has proven to be successful.

“That program that teaches critical listening, empathy, moving again away from the image the public seems to have that officers are warriors to one that officers are guardians,” DeChant said.

And DeChant said funding a mental health program for officers, and their families may be the most important part of this fundraising campaign.

The suicide rate among those working in public safety, he said, has risen 17 percent in just the last year.

