2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community members deliver petition to Cleveland City Hall calling for police accountability

Community, families demand accountability: ‘You can’t have the police investigating the police’
Community, families demand accountability: ‘You can’t have the police investigating the police’
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Supporters of the Citizen for a Safer Cleveland movement are expected to deliver a petition to city hall calling for police accountability legislation on November’s ballot.

Remarks are expected at 11 a.m. from Alicia Kirkman, the mother of Angelo Miller, who was killed during a police-involved shooting in 2007, as well as Brenda Bickerstaff. Her brother, Craig, died during a 2002 police-involved incident.

The group said enough signatures have been collected during the campaign to begin the process of putting community oversight of the Cleveland Division of Police and law enforcement accountability on the ballot.

Members of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, retired Cleveland Division of Police Officer Richard Jackson, and others are also anticipated to attend.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

Take a look at a past Oktoberfest celebration at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. This year's...
Beer, bands and more: Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns for 2 weekends in 2021
Joslyn Bonkowski (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
14-year-old girl missing from Portage County
Motorcyclist, driver killed in Akron accident
Asian Lantern Festival preview at The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on June 17, 2019. (Kyle...
Asian Lantern Festival will return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in July