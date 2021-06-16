Community members deliver petition to Cleveland City Hall calling for police accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Supporters of the Citizen for a Safer Cleveland movement are expected to deliver a petition to city hall calling for police accountability legislation on November’s ballot.

Remarks are expected at 11 a.m. from Alicia Kirkman, the mother of Angelo Miller, who was killed during a police-involved shooting in 2007, as well as Brenda Bickerstaff. Her brother, Craig, died during a 2002 police-involved incident.

The group said enough signatures have been collected during the campaign to begin the process of putting community oversight of the Cleveland Division of Police and law enforcement accountability on the ballot.

Members of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, retired Cleveland Division of Police Officer Richard Jackson, and others are also anticipated to attend.

