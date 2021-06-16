Crash involving flipped truck closes stretch of I-90 in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders are working to clear a crash on I-90 in downtown Cleveland as the rush hours approach.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a semi-truck flipped on its side, triggering a closure on I-90 westbound at the State Route 2 split near “Dead Man’s Curve.”

I 90 W/B at Deadman’s curve closed due to a Semi truck flipped blocking all lanes. Traffic being rerouted. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 16, 2021

Traffic heading from the east towards downtown Cleveland is being diverted onto State Route 2.

Traffic Alert: I-90 westbound is Closed at the SR 2/Innerbelt Curve due to a crash. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/VgZHIE3uuL — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) June 16, 2021

ROAD CLOSURE: I-90 Westbound is CLOSED at Dead Man’s Curve. The ramp from Route 2 East onto I-90 West is also CLOSED. I-90 West is open from Lakeside Entrance on.

Rolled over Semi carrying dry cement. No injuries reported. #CLEFIRE HazMat crews responding. pic.twitter.com/iW5t7csMHv — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 16, 2021

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries reported from the crash or how long the road closure may last.

This story will be updated.

