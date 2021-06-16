Crash involving flipped truck closes stretch of I-90 in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency responders are working to clear a crash on I-90 in downtown Cleveland as the rush hours approach.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a semi-truck flipped on its side, triggering a closure on I-90 westbound at the State Route 2 split near “Dead Man’s Curve.”
Traffic heading from the east towards downtown Cleveland is being diverted onto State Route 2.
It is not known at this time if there were any injuries reported from the crash or how long the road closure may last.
This story will be updated.
