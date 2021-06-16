Dams at Shaker Heights’ Horseshoe Lake & Lower Lake could fail putting their future at risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alarming report from Ohio’s department of natural resources on the future of two lakes in Shaker Heights states that Horseshoe Lake and Lower Lake both are out of compliance with state safety rules and that puts their future in possible doubt.

During a public meeting, both were classified as Class 1 which means if their dams were to fail they could cause severe damage to nearby roadways.

Shaker Heights resident Savannah Grandovic told 19 News how disappointing it is looking at the now empty lake that was once full and vibrant to the community.

“It’s really sad not to see it full, and ... it’s sad that [the turtles] can’t swim around anymore,” she said.

ODNR says the issue is cut and dry: Horseshoe lake is failing.

Another meeting Tuesday night will address the future of these lakes and the dams that control the flow of their water.

The link to the meeting is below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83436515471#success

