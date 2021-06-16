2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

#FireJimJordan trending after challenger releases campaign ad

Democrat Jeffrey Sites is campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican Jim Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district
Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has represented Ohio's 4th congressional district since 2007. Challenger...
Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has represented Ohio's 4th congressional district since 2007. Challenger Jeff Sites is trying to unseat him in the 2022 midterm election.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hashtag calling for the ouster of U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is trending on Twitter after his Democratic opponent released a campaign ad calling Jordan a traitor and criticizing his support for former president Donald Trump.

Jeffrey Sites, a Lima warehouse manager, is making his second run against Champaign County Republican Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district.

Sites released his first campaign ad Wednesday with the hashtag #FireJimJordan. By Wednesday evening the hashtag had been tweeted 35,700 times, according to Twitter. The ad itself had been viewed more than 252,000 times.

Jordan, a steadfast and outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, is particularly loathed by many liberals. But Sites faces an uphill climb in a district that was drawn in 2012 to be safe for Republican candidates.

During the last midterm election in 2020, Jordan beat Democrat Shannon Freshour by nearly 39 points. In 2018, he beat Democrat Janet Garett by nearly 18 points.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Lawmakers from Greater Cincinnati are pushing proposed legislation that would prevent Ohio...
Bill would prevent vaccine requirements in Ohio
The person who replaces Frank Jackson at 601 Lakeside Avenue will have multiple issues to address
New Cleveland mayor will have crime, other issues to address
Dennis Kucinich to make announcement regarding Cleveland mayoral race Monday afternoon
Dennis Kucinich announces Cleveland mayoral candidacy
State Rep. Gail Pavliga gives speech on the House Floor
Ohio House passes resolution ending E-Check, now headed to Senate