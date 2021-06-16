FireJimJordan trending after challenger releases campaign ad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hashtag calling for the ouster of U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is trending on Twitter after his Democratic opponent released a campaign ad calling Jordan a traitor and criticizing his support for former president Donald Trump.

Jeffrey Sites, a Lima warehouse manager, is making his second run against Champaign County Republican Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district.

Sites released his first campaign ad Wednesday with the hashtag #FireJimJordan. By Wednesday evening the hashtag had been tweeted 35,700 times, according to Twitter. The ad itself had been viewed more than 252,000 times.

Jordan, a steadfast and outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, is particularly loathed by many liberals. But Sites faces an uphill climb in a district that was drawn in 2012 to be safe for Republican candidates.

During the last midterm election in 2020, Jordan beat Democrat Shannon Freshour by nearly 39 points. In 2018, he beat Democrat Janet Garett by nearly 18 points.

#BREAKING: check out the FIRST AD of our campaign to #FireJimJordan!



I'm a regular working guy. I know what it's like to worry about the bills, to get laid off. And I'm fed up with career politicians taking our money and selling us out.



Watch, RT and donate to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/iwyT9ZWyJq — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) June 16, 2021

