Homeowner says Amazon truck struck his home; Now he wants accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeowner is demanding for Amazon to take responsibility for an incident where a truck driver backed into his home after completing a delivery.

“This house didn’t drive down the street and run into an Amazon truck, the Amazon truck backed into my house,” Lawrence Rush said.

The driver left a package for a tenant of the home on E. 94th St. in the Union-Miles Park neighborhood but tried to reverse into the driveway to exit the dead-end street. Since then, Rush only had minimal communication with company representatives.

“They haven’t even come out to look at the damage,” Rush said. Rush, who has owned the home since 1969, says the driver damaged parts of the home that were fixed just six months ago.

Amazon representatives told Rush they would provide him up to $3,000 in compensation; the homeowner provided them all of the information they needed.

Since then, Rush has not been able to reach any other employee about his claim. 19 News reached out to the representative, but did not receive a response.

“Now they want to be silent about it, you can’t be silent about it,” Rush said.

Rush is now considering legal action in order for anyone from Amazon to come forward.

“How can you rule against me?” he explained. “I got the truck, the liscence plate, the damage, witness statements, police report...”

He also hopes these incidents do not occur to other members of the neighborhood.

