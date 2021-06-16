Missing 4-year-old boy found floating in Painesvile pond makes ‘full recovery’ (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 4-year old rescued from Painesville’s Recreation Park pond on Saturday has made a full recovery, according to the Painesville Police Department.

The boy, Paolo Moctezuma, was released from the MetroHealth Medical Center on Tuesday, according to a police media release.

Two of the three officers who saved his life welcomed him home with a visit and a gift basket full of toys and police memorabilia.

Paolo’s parents, Jose and Anna, were emotional as they spoke with the officers and thanked the police and medics who saved their son’s life, police said.

Officer Daniel Thompson and Sgt. Matthew Tycast rescued a four-year-old boy Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive floating in a pond.

The rescued child was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a news release. Police were searching for him when someone called to report a body floating in the Recreation Park fishing pond.

Officers immediately responded to the pond. But, due to debris in the water, they could not immediately spot the boy.

Then, the officers saw air bubbles and the “silhouette of a small person” about 20 feet off the pond’s bank.

The men rushed into the water while a third officer, Officer Chad Balausky grabbed a rope for safety, Painesville police said.

The child was brought to shore following a “startling rescue,” police wrote in the release. He did not appear to be breathing.

Officer Thompson gave the child CPR and Sgt. Tycast cleared his airway. Soon after, Sgt. Tycast saw him take a breath.

Painesville Fire Department responded to provide the boy with further medical treatment, later taking him to Tri Pont Medical Center in Concord.

Police said Paolo had been staying at a relative’s home of East Erie Street while his parents were at work. It is believed to have wandered away from a family member’s home through a sliding door.

That residence is located near the park, police said, which the child entered through a closed exit.

“Without the 9-1-1 callers and the responding officers’ quick responses, this near-tragedy would have a much different outcome,” the Painesville police wrote in the media release.

The Painesville Police Department also reminded the public of the importance of speaking with young children about water safety.

“The Painesville Police Department couldn’t be more proud of the responding officers and sincerely wish Paolo and his family a safe, happy and healthy summer,” the release said.

Watch the rescue in the video below. Note: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.