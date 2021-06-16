2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly 1 in 3 Ohio convicts return to prison in just a few years

By Sara Goldenberg
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly one in three Ohio convicts wind up back behind bars within three years after they get released from prison, continuing the cycle.

New statistics recently released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction looked at all Ohio inmates released in 2016 and tracked where they were three years later.

ODRC published the 2019 and 2020 and three-year recidivism reports for convicts released from prison in calendar years 2015 and 2016.

You can read the report here.

The 2021 ODRC report found the overall three-year recidivism rate is 32.69%, including returns to prison for “technical violations” like threats of domestic violence and weapons offenses.

But without those violations, only 20.78% of Ohio prisoners return to prison after three years.

In the report, ODRC pointed out that’s the lowest rate reported on record and the third year in a row numbers have gone down.

Overall, there is some good news from 2020.

Prison officials said the three-year recidivism rate is the lowest Ohio prisons have seen for new crimes in 15 years.

