Northeast Ohio Weather: Feeling cool today; warmer day tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in today. This will keep us dry. A cool air mass in place and a north breeze. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees. Scattered clouds around. The wind goes light tonight. This will allow overnight temperatures to dip into the 40s away from the lakeshore. Warming begins to take place tomorrow. I have us back to around 80 degrees later in the afternoon. A cold front approaches the area Friday. The wind picks up out of the south and southwest. The humidity level quickly increases as well. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees for a high. Showers and thunderstorms develop from west to east Friday afternoon and evening. The latest data is indicating decent instability so we will have to monitor the threat for strong storms. Your Friday evening will feature thunderstorms before things dry out this weekend.

