Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return on Friday; beautiful in the short term

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today has been an absolutely stunning day.

With mainly clear skies, temperatures will plummet tonight.

We’ll wake up to widespread 40s on Thursday morning.

Despite a cool start to the day, temperatures will be warming up tomorrow afternoon.

Expect highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.

Rain and storms will return to the region on Friday afternoon, as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

Humidity will be noticeably higher on Friday, too.

The peak timing for storms will be from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong, damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

Be sure to download our free 19 First Alert Weather App to stay weather aware on Friday!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

