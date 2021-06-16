Ohio City bike shop gives back to the community for Juneteenth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joy Machines in Ohio City is donating 10% of their profit from this week’s sales to the Museum of Creative Human art, a local initiative that helps promote arts in communities of color.

And it’s all for Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

The shop’s owner Alex Nosse told 19 News the store will also take a day off on Saturday out of respect for the holiday.

“Kind of put our money where our mouth is a little bit,” he said.

Nosse also added that he’s not worried about making extra money for himself this week… he’s just dedicated to spreading the word about Juneteenth.

“I try to use the bike shop as an instrument to make a small difference or small impact,” Nosse said.

