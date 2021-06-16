Postal worker shot in Cleveland during confrontation with an angry driver; police search for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mail worker said a man shot him over the way he parked his postal truck.

19 Investigates obtained video of the scene, and what the U.S. Postal Service worker said happened before the suspect pulled the trigger.

In the body camera video from Cleveland police, you can hear the 64-year-old postal worker writhing in pain.

The video is blurred, but you can tell the USPS employee is talking to an officer while in his hospital bed at University Hospitals.

You can hear him explain what happened during a confrontation with the man who shot him on East 88th Street.

“He went about 50 feet in front, then he yells back at me, ‘Man I hit your truck. I hit my mirror on your truck!,’” the victim said.

The officer asked, “He hit it?”

The postal employee replied, “Yes.”

“He was saying he hit your car?,” the officer asked again.

“Yeah,” the employee said.

The USPS employee said the man was angry, and that’s when the suspect went to his car, got a gun and started shooting.

“I got hit,” the victim said.

Police say the USPS employee got shot in the back of his forearm.

As the one officer is speaking to the mailman at UH, his collogues are out on the scene of the shooting talking to witnesses and trying to find a suspect.

“I think he had a beard,” one witness told police.

According to the USPS employee, the man who shot him was in a small silver SUV and took off after firing the shots.

Cleveland police told 19 News they still don’t have any suspects in the case, but they recently turned the investigation over to the USPS police.

We reached out to USPS for an update in their investigation and the status of the employee who was hurt.

They gave us the following statement:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.