Read the letter: Cleveland mayor joins several city leaders in asking President Biden for help fighting gun violence

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson speaks during a press conference. Jackson joined 26 mayors...
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson speaks during a press conference. Jackson joined 26 mayors Tuesday in sending a letter about gun violence to President Biden.
By Avery Williams
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson joined 26 mayors Tuesday in sending a letter to President Biden asking the federal government for help fighting gun violence.

According to a press release from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the letter comes after several mass shootings last weekend — four in a 6-hour period.

Cleveland and many other cities are seeing an increase this year in violent crime. Cleveland police told 19 News in early June that homicides are up 30% and shootings are up 56%.

While the mayors praised President Biden for his attention to “ghost guns” and more, they called for increased federal intervention to “reduce the epidemic of gun violence that we face daily in our cities.”

The letter said, in part:

“As a nation, we need to take concrete, tangible steps and as our leader, your voice is critically important in this fight… So many cities and towns are now dots on a map of mass shootings that could have been prevented if there were a federal web of uniform laws on background checks, eliminating access to guns for those who have a demonstrated history of mental illness or other disqualifying conditions, just to name a few.”

Read the full letter below.

