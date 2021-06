RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Oh, deer... a Richmond Heights fawn learned the hard way that trying to squeeze through the fence is NOT the best way to get off a deck.

Officer Jim “Thunder” Kohler rescued his new four-legged forest friend on Tuesday morning.

Take a look at the photos shared by Richmond Heights Police:

Richmond Heights officer rescues fawn stuck in fence (Richmond Heights Police)

Richmond Heights officer rescues fawn stuck in fence (Richmond Heights Police)

It appears the fawn will be just fine.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.