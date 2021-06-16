2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired overnight on Cleveland’s East Side

Shots were fired Tuesday night on Cleveland’s East Side.
Shots were fired Tuesday night on Cleveland’s East Side.((Source: WOIO))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots were fired Tuesday night on Cleveland’s East Side.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Cleveland police blocked several blocks at E. 112th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

A 19 News photojournalist watched police remove a gun from the scene. One person left the scene in the back of a police car.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This story will be updated.

