Wellington man sentenced for child pornography charges

(Source: Gray News)
By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that William D. Schaffer, 53, of Wellington, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Patricia A. Gaughan.

Schaffer previously pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a press release.

Officers with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at the residence of Schaffer on June 30, 2020, after receiving information from Yahoo! that an email address associated with Schaffer had been used to upload images of child pornography, according to the press release.

Upon entering Schaffer’s residence, law enforcement officers encountered Schaffer and located his laptop, which was, at the time, displaying two images of child pornography, according to the press release.

Law enforcement officers seized numerous laptop computers, hard drives, and iPhone devices belonging to Schaffer.

A forensic search of the devices found in the residence and online accounts belonging to Schaffer showed that he had a collection of 2,267 images and 257 videos of child pornography, according to the press release.

Investigators also determined that Schaffer had used a mobile messaging application to trade images of child pornography with others and amassed a large collection in a cloud storage account.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carol M. Skutnik.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

