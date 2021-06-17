18-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting of 26-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old man.

Tre’Vierre Johnson surrendered Wednesday afternoon at the Akron Police Department, according to a media release.

Police said Johnson shot a man in the neck Sunday morning in an Akron driveway.

The shots were fired during a fight near a home in the 800 block of Hazel Street, according to a news release.

Johnson is in Summit County Jail, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

