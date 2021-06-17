19 First Alert Weather: Risk for storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, isolated tornado threat Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday afternoon and evening with the threat of severe storms.

The biggest threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts over 70 MPH. There is also an isolated tornado threat with the storms that fire up in the afternoon.

Wind speeds of 70 MPH are equivalent to an EF0 tornado. The wind threat is one of the biggest concerns for Friday and that is why thunderstorm warnings should be taken just as seriously as tornado warnings.

TORNADO RISK TOMORROW: There is a chance of a tornado. Don't get caught up in the word though. Strong winds and flooding from storms could cause more damage than a tornado. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/FUAkIt8epH — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

Much of the area has been upgraded to a level 3 severe risk. These risks are issued by the Storm Prediction Center and are issued from a scale of 1-5.

SEVERE RISK TOMORROW: Level 2 and Level 3 threat in Ohio. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/aLlNT714gX — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

We will have some showers and rumbles early in the morning Friday, but the risk for stronger storms develops in the afternoon and evening.

SEVERE RISK TOMORROW: Here's the setup. Cold front west of Ohio. Rounds of showers and storms throughout the day in Ohio. Best risk of severe later in the afternoon and evening. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/S5AUA4s6v8 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

With moisture moving into the area, heavy rain and localized flash flooding will also be a big concern through the second half of the day Friday.

MUGGY METER: Northeast Ohio. Dry today. Rapid juicing of the atmosphere tomorrow afternoon. There's your fuel for the severe weather threat by Friday evening. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/6kkjisy8oI — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

Here is the timeline for Friday’s storms:

2:00 TOMORROW AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms in the area. Pretty humid at this time and breezy. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/2vwADbLgU9 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

7:00 FRIDAY EVENING: Thunderstorms in the area. Severe weather potential at this time. Very heavy rain with these storms. Humid. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/EJAtAjjKSN — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 17, 2021

The 19 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track these storms to provide new data to keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.