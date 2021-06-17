19 First Alert Weather: Risk for storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, isolated tornado threat Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday afternoon and evening with the threat of severe storms.
The biggest threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts over 70 MPH. There is also an isolated tornado threat with the storms that fire up in the afternoon.
Wind speeds of 70 MPH are equivalent to an EF0 tornado. The wind threat is one of the biggest concerns for Friday and that is why thunderstorm warnings should be taken just as seriously as tornado warnings.
Much of the area has been upgraded to a level 3 severe risk. These risks are issued by the Storm Prediction Center and are issued from a scale of 1-5.
We will have some showers and rumbles early in the morning Friday, but the risk for stronger storms develops in the afternoon and evening.
With moisture moving into the area, heavy rain and localized flash flooding will also be a big concern through the second half of the day Friday.
Here is the timeline for Friday’s storms:
The 19 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track these storms to provide new data to keep you and your family safe.
