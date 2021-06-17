2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather: Risk for storms with damaging winds, heavy rain, isolated tornado threat Friday

Strong storms expected Friday afternoon
Strong storms expected Friday afternoon(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck and Jeff Tanchak
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday afternoon and evening with the threat of severe storms.

The biggest threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts over 70 MPH. There is also an isolated tornado threat with the storms that fire up in the afternoon.

Click here for the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Wind speeds of 70 MPH are equivalent to an EF0 tornado. The wind threat is one of the biggest concerns for Friday and that is why thunderstorm warnings should be taken just as seriously as tornado warnings.

Much of the area has been upgraded to a level 3 severe risk. These risks are issued by the Storm Prediction Center and are issued from a scale of 1-5.

We will have some showers and rumbles early in the morning Friday, but the risk for stronger storms develops in the afternoon and evening.

With moisture moving into the area, heavy rain and localized flash flooding will also be a big concern through the second half of the day Friday.

Here is the timeline for Friday’s storms:

The 19 First Alert Weather Team will continue to track these storms to provide new data to keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Severe storms, damaging winds expected late Friday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/17/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine today; turning active tomorrow
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return on Friday; beautiful in the short term
Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return on Friday; beautiful in the short term