2 men injured after van hits ATV in Richland County
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men from Crestline were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van struck an ATV in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thrush Road in Sandusky Township.
A Chevrolet Express hit a Yamaha ATV as it entered the roadway from a yard, according to the highway patrol.
OSHP said the ATV’s driver, an 18-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle.
EMS took him to Ohio Health Mansfield with serious injuries, according to a media release.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 42-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, OSHP said.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The highway patrol continues investigating.
