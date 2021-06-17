2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men injured after van hits ATV in Richland County

By Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men from Crestline were injured Wednesday afternoon when a van struck an ATV in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thrush Road in Sandusky Township.

A Chevrolet Express hit a Yamaha ATV as it entered the roadway from a yard, according to the highway patrol.

OSHP said the ATV’s driver, an 18-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle.

EMS took him to Ohio Health Mansfield with serious injuries, according to a media release.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 42-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, OSHP said.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The highway patrol continues investigating.

