8 candidates throw hat into ring for race to become Cleveland’s next mayor

City of Cleveland logo
By Brian Koster
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections released the names of the candidates who filed to run for Cleveland Mayor in the September primary election Wednesday night. Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May he would not seek re-election ending his 16 year run as mayor.

The eight candidates are:

Justin Bibb

Ross Dibello

Basheer S. Jones

Kevin Kelley

Dennis J. Kucinich

Zack Reed

Landry M. Simmons Jr

Sandra Williams

The primary election is on Sept. 14, and the general election is on Nov. 2.

