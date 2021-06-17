8 candidates throw hat into ring for race to become Cleveland’s next mayor
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections released the names of the candidates who filed to run for Cleveland Mayor in the September primary election Wednesday night. Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May he would not seek re-election ending his 16 year run as mayor.
The eight candidates are:
Justin Bibb
Ross Dibello
Basheer S. Jones
Kevin Kelley
Dennis J. Kucinich
Zack Reed
Landry M. Simmons Jr
Sandra Williams
The primary election is on Sept. 14, and the general election is on Nov. 2.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.