Akron police arrest driver on drug charges after traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police found marijuana, meth, crack cocaine and Fentanyl after pulling over a driver Wednesday afternoon for a traffic stop.

Akron police pulled over Michael Gaines, 37, of Akron, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ruckle and Hampton Roads.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found three bags of marijuana, over 33 grams of meth, nine grams of crack cocaine and more than seven grams of Fentanyl.

Officers said Gaines also had drug paraphernalia and $825.00 in cash.

Gaines is now charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

According to police, Gaines also had a suspended license and a warrant out for his arrest.

