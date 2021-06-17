Cell phone video captures terrifying moments before SWAT standoff on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dramatic cell phone video shows the tense moments that led to a standoff on Cleveland’s west side early Wednesday morning.

The video, captured by neighbors, shows a man unleashing a verbal tirade in the middle of West 105th Street in the Cudell neighborhood.

A separate video, captured by the same neighbors, shows the man arguing with the couple before a gunshot is heard.

The terrifying moments that led to a SWAT standoff on the west side were captured on cell phone video... The man unleashing a verbal tirade in the street before pulling out a gun after dark. pic.twitter.com/nd0qbGnnrS — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 17, 2021

Moments earlier, a woman referenced the gun.

Police were reportedly called multiple times throughout the day; leading to questions about why more wasn’t done to deescalate the situation.

“For me to have to go thru watching my son almost get his head blown off, why wouldn’t they do something about it?” the woman asked.

She told 19 News that the man’s gun went off as he tried pistol whipping her 22-year-old son.

According to Cuyahoga County Jail records, Branson Lee Gunter was booked Thursday on aggravated menacing charges.

It’s unclear if additional charges are pending.

The Cleveland Police Department has not responded to 19 News’ formal records request for a copy of the crime reports related to the incident.

