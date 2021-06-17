Cleveland man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 94-year-old great grandma, raping 2 women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cornelius Pames Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for killing a 94-year-old woman and raping a 74-year-old woman in 2018.

Both women were visiting from Honduras and spending the summer in Cleveland with family.

The brutal attack happened inside a home on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland on Sept. 17, 2018.

Cleveland police said Pames entered the home by pushing in a window air conditioner unit and crawling through a window.

Once inside, he smothered Eusebia Garcia with a pillow, assaulted the 74-year-old woman and stole valuables.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office connected Pames’ DNA to the scene of the crime.

“Eucebia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We will hold Pames accountable for his horrific actions.”

Pames was also convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl with developmental issues in a separate incident.

