Cleveland Metroparks K9 given name after voting contest

By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks recently welcomed a three-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy.

People were able to vote for his name with a donation.

The name options were Arlo, Brix, or Jett.

Jett was the winning choice!

Jett was sworn in at this morning’s board meeting with his paw print, according to the Cleveland Metroparks.

The donations will be used to provide the puppy with the necessary tools and equipment, including enrichment for him and his two other K9 officers, Zeke and Creed.

Jett is the new name for the Cleveland Metroparks K9
Jett is the new name for the Cleveland Metroparks K9(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

