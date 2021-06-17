Cleveland Metroparks Zoo giraffe dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bo, a Masai giraffe, was euthanized yesterday evening after a rapid decline of health.

Bo was Cleveland’s oldest giraffe at 17-years-old and also Cleveland’s tallest at nearly 17-feet-tall.

Bo came to Cleveland in 2017 at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for giraffes, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

He was a fan favorite, according to the zoo, at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter due to his height and ability to reach well over the railing and close to visitors.

His offspring, Kidogo and Kendi, will keep his memory alive at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

A necropsy will be performed to better than underlying health issues.

You can keep up with the Cleveland Metropark Zoo and its animals on their Facebook page here.

