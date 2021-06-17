Cleveland Police ask for assistance in 3 area cold cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News has learned the Cleveland Police have asked for assistance from the state Burea of Criminal Investigations in solving three cold case murders that occurred in the city.

The City of Cleveland sent a formal request to BCI on Thursday asking for their help in solving the murders of Aliza Sherman, Stephen Halton, and Ryan Dixon.

Aliza Sherman of Beachwood was stabbed eleven times on March 24, 2013.

The Cleveland Clinic nurse was in the middle of a messy divorce was on her way to meet with her attorney on a Sunday afternoon in downtown Cleveland.

The suspected killer was spotted on grainy surveillance video running away from the scene.

Stephen Halton Jr was killed on January 11, 2014. Halton was on his way to work at the Cleveland Clinic, but unfortunately, he never made it.

Someone shot and killed Halton at a bus stop on Lakeshore Blvd. Police believe it was an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Ryan Andrew Dixon was found shot in a car at East 61st and Griswold Ave in January of 2016

When police arrived, they found Dixon in the driver’s seat of a car shot in his chest and leg.

The following statement was released by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office regarding the request:

“BCI’s Cold Case Unit applies fresh detective work and modern forensic techniques to unsolved cases in partnership with the requesting agency. We look forward to working with Cleveland Police on these cases to secure a measure of justice for the victims’ families.”

