Cleveland Police still on the search for a suspect in downtown shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brazen violence through the streets of Cleveland has left police with full plates.

And the police department tells 19 News that a suspect from last Thursday’s shooting downtown is still on the loose.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of W. 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

Cleveland police said a 23-year-old driver was stopped at the light when the suspect drove up next to him and fired shots into his vehicle.

Now nearly a week later, the shooting in the busy and relatively safe Warehouse District has left residents and workers there still shook up.

“When it happened, I was like ‘wait, here?’” said Mo Haq, manager of Krush, a clothing store about a block from the scene.

Haq was in the middle of his workday when the bullets started flying nearby.

“I’ve been working here for about eight or nine years, and I’ve never had something during the day like that,” Haq told 19 News.

Many others were out and about at the time, grabbing lunch, walking their dogs, or heading to the gym, like Joe Campanella, who also lives next to where the shooting occurred.

“It’s definitely concerning,” Campanella said.

Cortavia Harris told 19 News she moved downtown with her two young girls to escape the violence.

“To have it not even a block away it’s scary because you move downtown for the safety and the convenience, and to have it happen so close to home with the babies is, even more scarier,” Harris said.

Police said the victim was shot in the hip but is expected to survive.

After multiple attempts to get an update on the shooting, 19 News was able to get ahold of the department Wednesday.

A spokesperson told us that in addition to still looking for the suspect, that there is still not a defined motive, although we’re told that the victim was targeted.

Police said the suspect was driving a black Nissan Sentra with no front plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

