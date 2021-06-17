Driver speeds 125 MPH and goes airborne twice in East Cleveland pursuit before he slams into Euclid building

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man faces a slew of traffic citations and a referral for indictment through Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court after speeding about 125 MPH from East Cleveland into Euclid before going airborne twice and crashing into a building, according to East Cleveland Police.

ECPD said an officer from their C Platoon saw a light green BMW X5 speeding east on Euclid Avenue at approximately 4:10 a.m. on June 11 and tried to stop it.

The driver, later identified as Juwan Moss, “believed following rules of the road was optional, therefore, he chose not to pull over upon seeing the officer’s overhead lights, fleeing east on Euclid Avenue,” ECPD said.

During the pursuit, the BMW reached speeds of approximately 125 MPH, according to ECPD.

ECPD said the officer continued the pursuit as there was no pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

After driving into Euclid, Moss turned left onto Upper Valley Drive “where he continued his reckless operation until he reached what he believed to be a dead end. At this time, Moss forgot which type of German vehicle he was operating,” ECPD said.

ECPD upped the sass with the following description of what happened next:

“Moss first ran over a strip of grass with a small hill, causing the vehicle to go airborne. As he had not yet reached the minimum safe takeoff speed, the BMW quickly fell to the ground. Moss again temporarily went airborne, this time, shouting to himself “rotate” (we think); however, the using proper aviation terminology still did not help to turn his BMW X5 into a Messerschmitt. With both attempts to buzz the tower failed, Moss’ vehicle came to final rest when it struck the side of the Adult Activities Center, located at 1490 E. 191st St. in The City of Euclid.

Moss was then removed from the wreckage vehicle by the pursuing officer. Upon making contact, the officer noted Moss did not appear to be unconscious due to injury, rather, he was snoring as if he was sleeping peacefully in his bed.”

Due to his injuries, Moss was taken to a hospital for medical instead of being booked into the East Cleveland jail facility, ECPD said.

According to ECPD, he was issued a slew of traffic citations and will be referred for direct indictment through Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

ECPD wasn’t done with the sarcasm with the rest of their report:

“As he was not booked into our facility, creative measures had to be taken to obtain a photo of Moss. Luckily, we were able to locate a photo of Moss with his BMW. We’ve taken the liberty and created a lovely collage showing his vehicle before and after his endeavors.

It should be noted: the FAA and NTSB declined to comment on this incident, citing, altitude calculations must be completed prior to this being labeled an ‘air accident.’

As always, Mr. Moss is to be considered innocent until decided otherwise by a jury of his peers.”

Driver slams into Euclid building after speeding 125 MPH from East Cleveland (East Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.