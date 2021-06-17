2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in head near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood, Cleveland EMS said.

EMS said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He’s being treated for critical injuries at MetroHealth, according to EMS.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near the 9000 block of Gaylord Avenue.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

