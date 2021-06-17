Man shot in head near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot near Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood, Cleveland EMS said.
EMS said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
He’s being treated for critical injuries at MetroHealth, according to EMS.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near the 9000 block of Gaylord Avenue.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.