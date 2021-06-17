Mansfield officer fires at shooting suspect after suspect pulls gun on officer

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting victim, the suspected shooter who was shot by an officer, and the officer that the suspected shooter pulled a gun on were all hospitalized in Mansfield on Wednesday night, according to Mansfield Police.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Johns Avenue at approximately 6:14 p.m. for a victim shot multiple times.

The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

A description of the man suspected to be the shooter was given to police during the investigation, according to police.

Police said an officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect a short time later driving a car.

When the officer tried to stop the car in the area of West 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue, the 20-year-old suspect drove off and started a pursuit, according to police.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran off in the 600 block of West 4th Street, prompting a foot chase, police said.

According to police, the officer caught up to the suspect and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the suspect pulled a gun, which then led to the officer firing his weapon and striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he remains while the officer was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Police identified the officer involved as Ofc. Jordan Moore, who joined the Mansfield Division of Police on July 9, 2018.

The suspect’s name is being withheld as his family is notified.

