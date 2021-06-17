Medina Township residents fighting against zoning change

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -

It’s not just the specific green space off of Interstate 71 just west of the interstate on Route 3 and before Old Weymouth Road, it is what would come next around the intersection and then westbound on 3 into Medina that worries the group fighting a potential zoning change.

Jim Bilek and a group of Medina Township residents are fighting a proposed zoning change that would allow Sheetz to build on the southeast corner of 3 and Old Weymouth Road.

“Once that domino falls it opens up the entire intersection up for truck stops, it opens it up for fast-food emporiums,” he said.

The township zoning commission will hold a public hearing on the matter on Monday night at the Heartland Community Church on Weymouth Road, and then the commission will give a recommendation to the township trustees on how to best move forward.

Township trustee Mike Stopa said that he has an open mind right now and that no decision has been made and that there will be plenty of public discussion before a decision is made.

Stopa said he has received at least a hundred e-mails regarding the zoning issue so he is well aware it has captured the attention of township residents.

The group urging the trustees to turn this down said there are plenty of other options for gas and fast food, up and down 71, without destroying township green space, let alone the potential for spills or other events that could harm the environment.

Bob Steinmetz, was on the design committee when Holy Martyrs church was built, the church is tucked up into the woods off of Route 3, and said it was built, specifically, with the grounds that surround the church in mind.

“We spent a lot of time trying to make sure that this building and the grounds incorporate the natural beauty of the area,” he said.

Scott Benson believes it’s an easy decision for the trustees, simply based on the reasons people moved into Medina Township.

“The trustees owe it to all of those residents to maintain the conditions we all bought into,” he said.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7:00 pm.

