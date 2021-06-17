New indictment filed against Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson is facing a new indictment.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed a new indictment against Frank Q. Jackson.

He previously faced a second-degree felony for assault. That was bumped to a first-degree felony for assault involving a peace officer, according to court documents. He continues to face a third-degree felony for failure to comply.

The new indictment stems from a January 24 incident in Parma.

Jackson pulled an officer with his vehicle as he fled from a traffic stop, according to Parma police.

A high-speed chase broke out shortly after an officer pulled over Jackson for his vehicle’s window tint, police said.

When officers asked Jackson to exit his vehicle, Jackson pulled away as an officer held on to him. The officer ran with the vehicle and was freed without serious injury, police said.

Officers pursued Jackson at 100 MPH speeds before losing him, according to Parma police.

Jackson turned himself in at Parma Police Department a few hours after the chase.

He faces 11 years behind bars if convicted.

