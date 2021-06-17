NFPA warns about the dangers of electric shock drowning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is warning people about potential electrical hazards that exist in swimming pools, hot tubs, onboard boats, on docks, piers, and in waters surrounding boats, marinas, and launch ramps.

Electric shock drowning, also known as ESD, can occur when an improperly installed or maintained electrical system results in an electrical current in the water.

The electrical current can travel through a person’s body and cause a level of paralysis that can result in injury or drowning, according to a press release.

Here are tips from the press release:

Swimmers

Never swim near a marina, dock, or boatyard.

While in a pool or hot tub lookout for underwater lights that are not working properly, flicker, or work intermittently.

If you feel a tingling sensation while in a pool, immediately stop swimming in the direction you are heading. Try and swim in a direction where you had not felt the tingling. Exit the water as quickly as possible; avoid using metal ladders or rails. Touching metal may increase the risk of shock.

Pool owners

If you are putting in a new pool or hot tub, be sure the wiring is performed by an electrician experienced in the special safety requirements for these types of installations.

Have a qualified electrician periodically inspect and — where necessary — replace or upgrade the electrical devices or equipment that keep your pool or hot tub electrically safe. Have the electrician show you how to turn off all power in case of an emergency.

Make sure any overhead lines are positioned at the proper distance over a pool and other structures, such as a diving board. If you have any doubts, contact a qualified electrician or your local utility company to make sure power lines are a safe distance away.

Boat owners

Avoid entering the water when launching or loading a boat. These areas can contain stray electrical currents in the water, possibly leading to electric shock drowning or injury from shock, including death.

Each year, and after any major storm that affects the boat, have the boat’s electrical system inspected by a qualified marine electrician to be sure it meets the required codes of your area, including those set by the American Boat & Yacht Council. Make the necessary repairs, if recommended.

Check with the marina owner who can tell you if the marina’s electrical system has recently been inspected to meet the required codes of your area, including the National Electrical Code® ( NEC ®)

Have ground fault circuit protection (GFCI and GFPE) installed on circuits supplying the boat; use only portable GFCIs or shore power cords (including “Y” adapters) that bear the proper listing mark for marine applications when using electricity near water. Test GFCIs monthly.

NEVER modify the electrical system on a boat or shore power to make something work. The code-required safety mechanisms in place are intended to alert people if something is wrong with the boat and with shore power. Find a licensed, qualified professional to help determine the cause of the problem.

You can watch a video on the hazards of ESD here.

Click here for more resources such as tip sheets and checklists.

