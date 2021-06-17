Northeast Ohio girl beats rare disease connected to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a rare disease that’s taking the lives of our children, and COVID-19 seems to be the source of it all.

MIS-C is an inflammatory disease that has been diagnosed in mostly teenagers and children just a few weeks after they’ve beaten COVID-19.

“The kids often come in with high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain. They can come in with blood clots, cardiac dysfunction, ” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards.

These symptoms easily can be mistaken for other illnesses, especially if kids are asymptomatic for COVID-19.

But a miss or late diagnosis can lead to deadly consequences.

Four-year-old Emma Blecick was brought to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital after her pediatrician was concerned about her health.

“It was explained to us that it is fairly rare, but a very serious condition,” said Emma’s mother, Heidi Blecick.

Emma’s doctors ran tests finding out that she was showing COVID-19 antibodies.

“Her labs were showing that there was inflammation in her heart and that, as a mother, is pretty scary,” said Heidi.

All of her symptoms led doctors to diagnosing Emma with MIS-C.

“With such little information out there about it, we didn’t really know what that meant for her,” said Heidi.

“It was definitely scary, “ said Emma’s father, Shain Blecick. “But I can honestly say I definitely had peace being down at Rainbows knowing we were at such a great hospital with world class doctors.”

The treatment Emma was given worked, and her recovery has been remarkable.

Since leaving the hospital Emma has celebrated her preschool graduation, and is spending the first part of her summer break helping her family advocate on a national level.

“Making sure that children have the access to what we were able to have with the children’s hospital and pediatricians, ”said Heidi.

There is still so much more to learn about MIS-C and what it does to our bodies. Health professionals suggest that you stay vigilant in keeping your kids protected until vaccines are available to everyone.

