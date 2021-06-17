2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms Friday afternoon and evening; tornadoes possible

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful day today, severe storms are on the docket for Friday.

There will be a round of scattered showers and storms in the morning, but the severe threat is low at that time.

The severe threat will increase after 5:00 PM.

We expect the morning round of rain and thunder to move out relatively quickly, and then we’ll get a break in the action.

A round of scattered storms will develop around 5:00 PM or so, and these storms will continue through the evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and even tornadoes.

Have a way to get your warnings, should we see any issued.

Storms will come to an end overnight.

