Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; turning active tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beautiful today after the chilly start. Sunshine and around 80 degrees for a high area wide. Clear sky tonight and warmer. Temperatures only fall into the 60s as a south wind increases and warmer air builds in. A cold front approaches tomorrow. It will be increasingly humid. A breezy day with winds out of the southwest. Scattered showers and storms in the area. High temperatures in the 80s. The instability goes up big time as we get into the late day and Friday night. Thunderstorms in the forecast. It is a FIRST ALERT for severe weather potential. Very heavy rain and damaging winds the main threats. The team is watching this for you. Friday night could be quite active so be on your guard. The front will be slow to move through on Saturday. We had to include a few showers and storms. A storm or two could turn severe as well, especially south of Cleveland. Saturday will be humid as well with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.