2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio House expels former Republican speaker in historic vote

Larry Householder (Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Larry Householder (Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme.

The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants.

Householder has proclaimed his innocence.

He told lawmakers Tuesday that the expulsion push did not constitute “disorderly conduct” warranting removal and violated the will of voters who returned him to office in November despite the charges against him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill
Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill
President Donald Trump (Source: White House / YouTube)
Trump to hold rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds next week
Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has represented Ohio's 4th congressional district since 2007. Challenger...
#FireJimJordan trending after challenger releases campaign ad
Lawmakers from Greater Cincinnati are pushing proposed legislation that would prevent Ohio...
Bill would prevent vaccine requirements in Ohio