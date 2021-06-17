2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio to lift state of emergency, nursing home orders

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is lifting its state of emergency.
By Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Ohio is lifting its state of emergency in a Thursday press conference.

Starting Friday, the state of emergency is no longer in effect.

DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio on March 9, 2020.

He said the scope of Ohio’s state of emergency was limited, noting most COVID-19 restrictions did not fall under it.

DeWine also shared that Ohio will no longer provide guidance on visitation in nursing homes. The change happens Friday.

Federal guidelines must be followed, he said. Further restrictions may continue at the discretion of the facility, DeWine said.

“We really encourage nursing homes to allow for as much visitation as possible,” he said.

The state will continue to require COVID-19 testing for staff who are not vaccinated. Those tests are required twice a week, according to DeWine.

