Portage Animal Protective League rescues dog tossed from car

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League rescued a dog last night after she was tossed out of a car with her blanket.

The incident happened last night around 7 p.m. at 3458 Stroup Road area in Rootstown and Edinburgh.

No license plate was recorded.

Witnesses said they saw a red sports car-type vehicle.

The dog ran after the car then returned to her pink blanket.

If you have any information or recognize the dog or her blanket, please call Portage Animal Protective League’s humane agent Holly at 330-296-4022 ext 102.

The dog is a little scraped up and scared so she is not up for adoption yet.

The blanket that the dog was tossed out of the car with in Portage County (Portage Animal Protective League)

