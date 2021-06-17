2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tri-C opens food pantry at Metro campus

By Avery Williams
Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College recently unveiled a food pantry, their latest initiative in the fight against food insecurity on campus.

The food pantry opened June 10 after a dedication ceremony. It’s located in the south concourse adjacent to the Metro Campus Center, according to a media release.

Tri-C said eligible students can get up to 15 pounds of food, toiletries and other basic necessities each week.

“Hunger remains a fundamental barrier to educational access and completion for a significant number of Tri-C students,” the college said in the release.

Tri-C said the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will stock the pantry, which is made possible by a a $1,020,000 gift from Char and Chuck Fowler.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

