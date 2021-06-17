2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tribe blast Baltimore, finish 4-game sweep

Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang, right, slides safely into home plate as Baltimore Orioles' Austin Wynns waits of the ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indians fans will be sorry to see the Baltimore Orioles leave town.

Yu Chang drove in a career-high 4 runs as the Tribe routed the O’s 10-3 Thursday afternoon, completing a 4-game sweep.

With top relievers Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak unavailable (rest), Cleveland’s bullpen sparkled as well.

Kyle Nelson, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Phil Maton and Nick Wittgren combined to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings behind starter Eli Morgan.

The Tribe hit 4 homers in the game: Bobby Bradley, Jose Ramirez, Eddie Rosario and Chang.

The Indians, who improved to 38-28 on the season now head to Pittsburgh to begin a 9-game road trip.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

