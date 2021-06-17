2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald's attack released from jail after posting bond

Cherysse Helena Cleveland appears in court in Portage County. She faces two counts of...
Cherysse Helena Cleveland appears in court in Portage County. She faces two counts of misdemeanor assault in connection to the McDonald's attack.
By Damon Maloney and Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hours ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who faces assault charges in connection to a fight inside a McDonald’s is no longer behind bars.

Cherysse Helena Cleveland was released from jail Wednesday night after posting bond, the Portage County Jail confirmed.

Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Cleveland is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred Monday at a McDonalds located at 418 W. Main St. in Ravenna.

Investigators said Cleveland grew upset when workers told her they could not mix together all three slushie flavors as she demanded.

Video captured by another customer, Brian Allen, shows Cleveland going behind the counter and repeatedly attacking the employees.

During a Tuesday court hearing, Cleveland cried and held her face in her hands. She pleaded not guilty. A judge set Cleveland’s bond at $1,000.

The case has now been assigned to Portage County Judge Mark Fankhauser.

Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack previously served time for assaulting her grandmother

