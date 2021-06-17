Woman charged in Ravenna McDonald’s attack released from jail after posting bond

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who faces assault charges in connection to a fight inside a McDonald’s is no longer behind bars.

Cherysse Helena Cleveland was released from jail Wednesday night after posting bond, the Portage County Jail confirmed.

Cleveland is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred Monday at a McDonalds located at 418 W. Main St. in Ravenna.

Investigators said Cleveland grew upset when workers told her they could not mix together all three slushie flavors as she demanded.

Video captured by another customer, Brian Allen, shows Cleveland going behind the counter and repeatedly attacking the employees.

During a Tuesday court hearing, Cleveland cried and held her face in her hands. She pleaded not guilty. A judge set Cleveland’s bond at $1,000.

The case has now been assigned to Portage County Judge Mark Fankhauser.

