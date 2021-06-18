2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 injured in shooting outside Dante’s Inferno in the Flats

By Avery Williams
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots were fired early Friday morning outside Dante’s Inferno in the Flats.

Cleveland EMS said a 30-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. Friday.

He was taken to MetroHealth in serious condition, according EMS.

The pizza restaurant is located at 1059 Old River Road by the East Bank.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

