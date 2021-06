CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for Saturday.

Northeast Ohio will remain humid. A cold front is positioned northwest of Ohio. Rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast with the best risk in the afternoon.

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Northeast Ohio. This is for tomorrow. Low end severe threat. Heavy rain the biggest concern. Best chance of storms in the afternoon. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/hRBgJhxhua — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 18, 2021

The severe weather threat is low, but heavy rain will accompany some storms. The team will continue to watch this for you.

TOMORROW: Northeast Ohio. All of Ohio in a Level 1, or isolated severe risk. Slow moving front to our northwest will keep the storm threat going. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/IKcfPUHhH0 — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) June 18, 2021

