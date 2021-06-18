2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms around from time to time; severe possible

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered storms are on the docket for Saturday.

It won’t rain constantly, every second or minute of the day, but an occasional shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question, particularly later in the day.

Some storms may be strong to severe on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding, hail, and frequent lightning.

Be sure you have a way to get your weather warnings, should we see any issued.

Feel free to download our free 19 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on the forecast.

Our app will also alert you in the event of a severe weather warning, heavy precipitation, or lightning at your location.

Regarding the short term forecast, morning clouds and rain really helped to “stabilize” our atmosphere locally, meaning that the severe weather threat for today and tonight is a lot lower, at this time.

That being said, we did see some late-day sunshine break out in some areas, and there is a warm front nearby.

With these two ingredients present, we cannot rule out a few hit or miss storms tonight, some of which may be strong to severe.

Stay weather aware.

