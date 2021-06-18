2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News Troubleshooters getting results: Neglected Cleveland eastside street cleaned up and missing sign replaced

By Kelly Kennedy
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter team helped solve a problem on Cleveland’s eastside. Hulda Court had been neglected for years. Rose Moore has lived on that street for four years, and all that time, she has been trying to get the city’s attention.

“I haven’t been getting any response,” Moore told 19 News in May. “I don’t get callbacks or anything like that, or when the young lady does respond, you know she’ll say, we’ll get somebody on it, and nobody ever comes, which is clearly why it still looks like this.”

When we first came out to Hulda Court on May 20th, it was overgrown and full of trash. The street was also nearly impossible to find because there was no street sign.

“It was a lost street, but it is a dedicated street,” said Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell. “We call it a court; it’s a dedicated street, so I need to make them cut the grass here, high grass, high weeds and stay on top of it, and so when I ride the neighborhood, this street right here will forever be on my list.”

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell vowed to solve the problem. He had the grass cut, and now he even put up a street sign, making sure the street is never forgotten again.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

