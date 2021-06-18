2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police: Pair of 14-year-old boys arrested on gun charges following 911 call for shots fired

(KVLY)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two teen boys are facing gun charges stemming from a shots fired call on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to Dayton Street around 5:45 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots nearby.

Investigators arrived and found a shell casing in the area, along with other evidence.

Witnesses provided a description of the individuals suspected to be involved.

Police found four teens nearby matching the descriptions, one of which was carrying a loaded handgun.

Over the course of the investigation, Akron police determined that one of the boys fired the gun on Dayton Street then passed it to another before officers arrived.

Both teens, identified as 14-year-old boys, were taken into custody and charge with carrying concealed weapons and discharging firearms.

Police took the teen suspects to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

