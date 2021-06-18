Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owners of the Capitol Theatre announced Thursday that a plan to reopen the cinema has been postposed.
The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization hoped to reopen the 100-year-old theatre on July 17, according to a newsletter. But, due to a lack of funding, the closure will continue.
“It will cost $50,000 to safely reopen our 100-year-old theatre, and we have not raised enough funds through grants or donations,” owners wrote in a newsletter.
The cinema closed 15 months ago due to COVID-19.
Reopening costs include repairs, supplies, bills, staffing and more.
Click here to donate to the Centennial Campaign, a fundraiser that hopes to raise $100,000 for the Capitol Theatre.
