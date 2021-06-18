Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owners of the Capitol Theatre announced Thursday that a plan to reopen the cinema has been postposed.

The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization hoped to reopen the 100-year-old theatre on July 17, according to a newsletter. But, due to a lack of funding, the closure will continue.

We have made the difficult choice to postpone the @CapitolW65th's reopening, as we have not raised enough to cover the $50,000 cost in time for our July 17 goal. We will reopen the theatre as soon as possible! More info: https://t.co/oM8SR70qwd pic.twitter.com/8hz5zRr8f3 — Detroit Shoreway (@DetroitShoreway) June 17, 2021

“It will cost $50,000 to safely reopen our 100-year-old theatre, and we have not raised enough funds through grants or donations,” owners wrote in a newsletter.

The cinema closed 15 months ago due to COVID-19.

Reopening costs include repairs, supplies, bills, staffing and more.

Click here to donate to the Centennial Campaign, a fundraiser that hopes to raise $100,000 for the Capitol Theatre.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.