2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds

Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds
Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds((Source: Detroit Shoreway via Twitter))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owners of the Capitol Theatre announced Thursday that a plan to reopen the cinema has been postposed.

The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization hoped to reopen the 100-year-old theatre on July 17, according to a newsletter. But, due to a lack of funding, the closure will continue.

“It will cost $50,000 to safely reopen our 100-year-old theatre, and we have not raised enough funds through grants or donations,” owners wrote in a newsletter.

The cinema closed 15 months ago due to COVID-19.

Reopening costs include repairs, supplies, bills, staffing and more.

Click here to donate to the Centennial Campaign, a fundraiser that hopes to raise $100,000 for the Capitol Theatre.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Driver flees after driving truck into grocery store in Cleveland, fire department says
Person flees after driving truck into Cleveland grocery store, fire department says
Commuter Cast
ALERT DAY: Storms, flooding, wind expected during afternoon commute (live blog)
Juneteenth (Source: AP)
Juneteenth: List of events happening across Northeast Ohio
Cleveland Public Library
Cleveland Public Library celebrates Juneteenth with cultural programs, activities