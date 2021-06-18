Caught on camera: Semi-truck does donuts at busy intersection just feet away from a children’s park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained a video of a semi-truck driver doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection on Cleveland’s east side. The circular tire tracks are still visible on the road.

The video has many people concerned that the unidentified truck drivers’ behavior could be headed down a dangerous road.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday at the intersection of Dixon and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, just feet away from Luke Easter Park, where children play.

Also, in the video, motorbikes and dirt bikes riding in the middle of the road, and some community members say it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Tammy Merritt is a mother of two who had a daughter at cheerleading practice at the park, “Is he drunk? Is this for real? It’s very dangerous, and I’m surprised if he does this regularly; where’s the police?

As the truck continually honks its horn in the video, the semi almost nails a car trying to proceed into the intersection.

Football Coach DeShon Twymon says a truck driver behaving badly has no place near a kids’ park, “We don’t trip off the bikes even though I would prefer they stay in the park, then in the street. But a semi, that’s a little extreme.”

Semi-truck driver Chris Anderson, who has been a licensed truck driver out of New York for more than two decades, told 19 News, he’s outraged after seeing the video of the truck doing donuts online. He says the person behind the wheel is an idiot and that a license to drive a big rig is not a license to put other’s safety at risk.

“I’ve been out here 21 years, and nobody, I repeat, nobody should horse around in a vehicle like that because they are very dangerous. You can’t see everything out of a big truck. I’ve seen those trucks run away and go out of control. Everything that’s in your way is going to get torn up, and that’s like being hit by a bulldozer,” Anderson said.

19 News contacted Cleveland Police, and the public information officer said they were called out to the intersection of Dixon and MLK, Jr. Drive on Sunday, but there was no semi-truck doing donuts at that time. Police are aware, however, that a video of the truck does exist. No one has been charged in the case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.